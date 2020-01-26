in Featured

Tyler The Creator’s “IGOR” Earns Grammy Award For Best Rap Album

“IGOR” picks up the Best Rap Album trophy.

Tyler The Creator at Grammys | Monty Brinton/CBS

Given its ample buzz and acclaim, many expected Tyler, The Creator’s “IGOR” to land a nod for Album of the Year.

It did not, but it did score a nomination in the Best Rap Album category. And it turned that nomination into a victory.

Indeed, Tyler, The Creator’s resonant album took home the coveted Grammy. The artist accepted the award just prior to 10PM ET.

Other nominees included Dreamville’s “Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Meek Mill’s “Championships,” 21 Savage’s “I Am > I Was,” and YBN Cordae’s “The Lost Boy.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

