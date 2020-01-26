Tyler The Creator’s “IGOR” Earns Grammy Award For Best Rap Album

Given its ample buzz and acclaim, many expected Tyler, The Creator’s “IGOR” to land a nod for Album of the Year.

It did not, but it did score a nomination in the Best Rap Album category. And it turned that nomination into a victory.

Indeed, Tyler, The Creator’s resonant album took home the coveted Grammy. The artist accepted the award just prior to 10PM ET.

Other nominees included Dreamville’s “Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Meek Mill’s “Championships,” 21 Savage’s “I Am > I Was,” and YBN Cordae’s “The Lost Boy.”