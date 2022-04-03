in Featured

Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

The breakthrough single hits #1 on this week’s listing.

Hrs and Hrs - video screen | UMG/Def Jam

Muni Long’s breakthrough hit “Hrs And Hrs” officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up two spots from last week’s mark, “Hrs and Hrs” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,510 tracking period plays. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 521.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” which received ~6,204 spins during the March 27-April 2 tracking period (-222), holds at #2.

SZA’s “I Hate U” falls from #3 to #1, while Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” stays at #5. Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” also holds steady, in its case keeping the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Reaches #1 At Active Rock

Chris Brown’s “Iffy” Officially Ascends To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart