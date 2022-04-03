Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Muni Long’s breakthrough hit “Hrs And Hrs” officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up two spots from last week’s mark, “Hrs and Hrs” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,510 tracking period plays. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 521.
Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” which received ~6,204 spins during the March 27-April 2 tracking period (-222), holds at #2.
SZA’s “I Hate U” falls from #3 to #1, while Gunna & Future’s “pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” stays at #5. Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” also holds steady, in its case keeping the #5 position.
Comments
Loading…