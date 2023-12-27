in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Set To Win Another Sales Race, Remain #1, Secure New Record For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will break Elvis’ Billboard 200 record.

Taylor Swift - 1989 Taylor's Version cover art | Photo by Beth Garrabrant | Republic/UMG/TS

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is projected to retain first place on this week’s Billboard Top Album Sales and 200 charts. In doing so, it will secure a significant record for the Grammy-winning icon.

According to Hits Daily Double, “1989 (TV)” should sell another 80K US copies during the December 22-28 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album may generate 118K in total US consumption.

The former figure will earn “1989 (TV)” a fourth week at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, while the latter will be another for a fifth frame atop the Billboard 200.

More notably, the performance will earn Swift a 68th total week at #1 on the Billboard 200. That number will break the all-time record among solo acts. She and Elvis Presley are presently tied with 67 weeks atop the chart.

