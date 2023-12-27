“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Set To Win Another Sales Race, Remain #1, Secure New Record For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is projected to retain first place on this week’s Billboard Top Album Sales and 200 charts. In doing so, it will secure a significant record for the Grammy-winning icon.

According to Hits Daily Double, “1989 (TV)” should sell another 80K US copies during the December 22-28 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album may generate 118K in total US consumption.

The former figure will earn “1989 (TV)” a fourth week at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, while the latter will be another for a fifth frame atop the Billboard 200.

More notably, the performance will earn Swift a 68th total week at #1 on the Billboard 200. That number will break the all-time record among solo acts. She and Elvis Presley are presently tied with 67 weeks atop the chart.