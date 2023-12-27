in Hot On Social

Avani Gregg Provides Last Christmas Gift, Looks Beautiful In Holiday-Themed Pictures

The social sensation looks incredible in the Christmas-themed shoot.

Avani Gregg via @avani on Instagram

Before attention fully turned from Christmas to the upcoming New Year’s celebration, Avani Gregg shared one final present. And it is a good one!

The social sensation shared an eight-picture gallery on her Instagram feed. The shots feature Avani wearing short white shorts — and looking utterly incredible in front of a Christmas tree.

Avani keeps her “Like” totals private, but based on the comment count, the holiday-themed gallery is clearly resonating. The post has already received over 575 comments. The count is high even by Avani’s standard, blowing away her recent posts and nearly matching the 610 for her milestone 21st birthday post.

Avani’s Christmas present follows:

