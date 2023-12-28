in Hot On Social

Rachel “Rachie Love” Kim, Isabel Becker, Ilana Rae Sedaka, More Enjoyed Oliver Gal Art Experience On The Vessel Miami

The nautical art experience made waves during Art Basel this month.

Rachel "Rachie Love" Kim and Isabel Becker | Photo by World Red Eye (via Designing The District)

A fusion of art, fashion, and entertainment, the Miami Art Week celebration spanned numerous venues earlier this month. One such venue was The Vessel, where attendees enjoyed the unique nautical party vibe — and took in some great views of Miami.

On December 9, The Vessel and Kings Of The Sea hosted an experience by Oliver Gal Art. Featuring stunning gallery pieces and DJ sets, the event ranked as a standout Art Basel experience.

The Vessel welcomed numerous noteworthy attendees, including Miami-area industry professionals, influencers, and students. That guest list included popular influencer Rachel “Rachie Love” Kim, who boasts over 1.4 million followers across her TikTok and two Instagram accounts.

Others spotted at the event included Isabel Becker, Ilana Rae Sedaka, Tori Lyakerman, and Grace Johnsen.

A welcome drink was provided by 100% Coconut; light bites and beverages from SelvaRey Rum, London Essence, Charro Beer, and Evian were available throughout the evening.

Photos from the event, shot by World Red Eye and issued to Headline Planet by Designing The District, follow.

