Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” To Win Another US Album Sales Race, Return To #1 Overall

The final week before Christmas will belong to Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — at least as far as the US album race is concerned.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album will reclaim #1 for both traditional album sales and overall units this week.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” should sell 80K US copies during the December 15-21 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 120K in total US activity.

Both numbers should comfortably rank as the week’s best, notching the album a third week at #1 on Billboard Top Album Sales and a fourth week atop the Billboard 200.