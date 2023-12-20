in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” To Win Another US Album Sales Race, Return To #1 Overall

The album will score a fourth week at #1.

Taylor Swift - 1989 Taylor's Version cover art | Photo by Beth Garrabrant | Republic/UMG/TS

The final week before Christmas will belong to Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — at least as far as the US album race is concerned.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album will reclaim #1 for both traditional album sales and overall units this week.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” should sell 80K US copies during the December 15-21 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 120K in total US activity.

Both numbers should comfortably rank as the week’s best, notching the album a third week at #1 on Billboard Top Album Sales and a fourth week atop the Billboard 200.

1989 (Taylor's version)Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mandy Moore Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)