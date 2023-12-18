Mandy Moore Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1893 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Mandy Moore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 18, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Like “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” but unlike “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is producing original episodes this week.
The first airs Monday night, and it features Mandy Moore as its lead interview guest.
In addition to the Moore interview, Monday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Elvis Duran and a new edition of “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters.” Later, Adam Blackstone and Kenyon Dixon take the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…