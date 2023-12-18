in TV News

Mandy Moore Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Mandy Moore pays a visit to Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

Like “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” but unlike “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is producing original episodes this week.

The first airs Monday night, and it features Mandy Moore as its lead interview guest.

In addition to the Moore interview, Monday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Elvis Duran and a new edition of “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters.” Later, Adam Blackstone and Kenyon Dixon take the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1893 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, contestant Laura Headerlin, and contestant Peter Groppe during “Battle of the Instant Songwriters” on Monday, December 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1893 — Pictured: (l-r) Radio personality Elvis Duran during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1893 — Pictured: (l-r) Featured artist Kenyon Dixon and musical guest Adam Blackstone perform on Monday, December 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

