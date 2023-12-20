Nicki Minaj Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Nicki Minaj during Wednesday’s December 20, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Days after earning #1 on the Billboard 200 with “Pink Friday 2,” Nicki Minaj makes a high-profile late-night television appearance.
The music icon appears for an interview on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Nicki represents the episode’s lone interview guest; the only other celebrity involvement comes from Liam Neeson, who narrates a segment entitled “The Indict-Mare Before Christmas.”
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Colbert” will hit the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:
