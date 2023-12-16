in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” Wins US Album Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

“Pink Friday 2” debuts atop this week’s US album charts.

Pink Friday 2 - cover photo by Charlotte Rutherford, courtesy of Republic Records

Nicki Minaj’s eagerly anticipated “Pink Friday 2” unsurprisingly performed well during its first week of release, earning first place for both traditional album sales and total activity in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 87K US copies during the December 8-14 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 223K in total first-week US units.

Both figures rank as the week’s best, positioning “Pink Friday 2” for a #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

Billboard’s specific data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but those chart-topping outcomes should indeed be in the card for Nicki Minaj’s new album.

