Jacob Elordi Confirmed To Host, Renee Rapp Set To Perform On January 20 “Saturday Night Live”

Following tonight’s episode with host Kate McKinnon and musical guest Billie Eilish, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will embark on a production hiatus for the holidays and New Year.
It will return with a new installment on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Thanks to a title card that aired during this weekend’s episode, we now know who will be appearing on the episode.
According to the announcement, Jacob Elordi will appear as the host of that night’s broadcast. Renee Rapp will meanwhile take the stage as the show’s musical guest.
Both will be making their debuts in these respective roles.
