Another Olivia Rodrigo Performance, Nicki Minaj Interview Announced For “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

A week after featuring a performance of her song “Can’t Catch Me Now,” CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature another Olivia Rodrigo performance.

According to official listings, a Rodrigo performance will air on the Monday, December 18 edition of the late-night talk show. The broadcast will also feature “First Drafts” with Evie Colbert and an interview with Kenan Thompson.

This coming week’s string of “Colbert” episodes will also feature a chat with Adam Driver (December 19), an interview and performance from Jon Batiste (December 19), an interview with Nicki Minaj (December 20), “The Indict-Mare Before Christmas” with Liam Neeson (December 20), a chat with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (December 21), and music from Louis Cato and The Late Show Band (December 21).

The Nicki Minaj interview was previously set for earlier this month but pushed back as Colbert recovered from his appendix surgery.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.