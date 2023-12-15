in TV News

Another Olivia Rodrigo Performance, Nicki Minaj Interview Announced For “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

This week’s “Colbert” episodes will feature Olivia Rodrigo and Nicki Minaj.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo during Monday’s December 11, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A week after featuring a performance of her song “Can’t Catch Me Now,” CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature another Olivia Rodrigo performance.

According to official listings, a Rodrigo performance will air on the Monday, December 18 edition of the late-night talk show. The broadcast will also feature “First Drafts” with Evie Colbert and an interview with Kenan Thompson.

This coming week’s string of “Colbert” episodes will also feature a chat with Adam Driver (December 19), an interview and performance from Jon Batiste (December 19), an interview with Nicki Minaj (December 20), “The Indict-Mare Before Christmas” with Liam Neeson (December 20), a chat with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (December 21), and music from Louis Cato and The Late Show Band (December 21).

The Nicki Minaj interview was previously set for earlier this month but pushed back as Colbert recovered from his appendix surgery.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

