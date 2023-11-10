Jung Kook’s “Golden” Wins US Sales Race, Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Remains #1 For Total US Units

Jung Kook’s debut solo album “Golden” markedly topped mid-week US projections for its first week.

Whereas Hits was forecasting 120K in US sales and 160K in total US units as of Tuesday, the publication elevated those projections to 160K and 200K in a subsequent report. That upward lift manifested in reality, as Hits reports that the album ultimately sold 158K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 202K in total US consumption.

“Golden” was not, however, the only album to top projections this week. Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” also outperformed the mid-week forecast (100K US sales, 225K US units), closing the week with 117K in second-week sales and 240K in second-week activity.

Billboard’s specific data may differ, but the outcome should be the same:

— “Golden” at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart, with “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” at #2

— “1989 (Taylor’s Version) at #1 on the overall Billboard 200, with “Golden” at #2.