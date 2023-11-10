in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Jung Kook’s “Golden” Wins US Sales Race, Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Remains #1 For Total US Units

“Golden” and “1989” both markedly topped mid-week forecasts.

Jung Kook - concept photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Jung Kook’s debut solo album “Golden” markedly topped mid-week US projections for its first week.

Whereas Hits was forecasting 120K in US sales and 160K in total US units as of Tuesday, the publication elevated those projections to 160K and 200K in a subsequent report. That upward lift manifested in reality, as Hits reports that the album ultimately sold 158K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 202K in total US consumption.

“Golden” was not, however, the only album to top projections this week. Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” also outperformed the mid-week forecast (100K US sales, 225K US units), closing the week with 117K in second-week sales and 240K in second-week activity.

Billboard’s specific data may differ, but the outcome should be the same:

— “Golden” at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart, with “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” at #2
— “1989 (Taylor’s Version) at #1 on the overall Billboard 200, with “Golden” at #2.

1989 (Taylor's version)goldenjung kookTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone Confirmed For November 16 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episode

Scarlett Johansson, Hunter Schafer Scheduled For November 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”