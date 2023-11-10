in TV News

Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone Confirmed For November 16 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episode

They will support their new show “The Curse.”

L-R: Emma Stone as Whitney and Nathan Fielder as Asher in The Curse, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2023. Photo Credit: Richard Foreman Jr./A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Chronicled in an episode of his beloved Comedy Central series “Nathan For You,” Nathan Fielder’s 2017 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” has become iconic.

Will he be able to top that when he returns to the show on Thursday, November 16?

The good news is that he won’t have to carry the burden alone. He will be joined by Emma Stone, as the duo promotes their new Showtime series “The Curse.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Paul Mescal and a performance by Laufey. Full “Kimmel” listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 13
1. Paul Dano, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen 2. Musical Guests 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne

Tuesday, Nov. 14
1. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell 2. Juno Temple 3. Musical Guest d4vd

Wednesday, Nov. 15
1. Julianne Moore 2. Glenn Howerton 3. Musical Guest The Hives

Thursday, Nov. 16
1. Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder 2. Paul Mescal 3. Musical Guest Laufey

