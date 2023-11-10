Scarlett Johansson, Hunter Schafer Scheduled For November 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” just announced a very compelling lineup for the Friday, November 17 episode.
According to the new listings, the broadcast will feature Scarlett Johansson as its lead interview guest. Hunter Schafer will also appear for an interview, chatting about “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”
The episode will close with comedy from Tina Friml.
Who else will air on the upcoming post-strike “Fallon” episodes? Listings follow:
Friday, November 10: Guests include Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Eric Idle and musical guest Rick Ross & Meek Mill. Show #1873
Monday, November 13: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Colman Domingo and musical guest Cat Power. Show #1874
**Tuesday, November 14: Guests include Viola Davis, Jeff Probst and musical guest Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley. Show #1875
Wednesday, November 15: Guests include Taika Waititi, Rachel Zegler, Tariq Trotter and Chef Tim Hollingsworth. Show #1876
Thursday, November 16: Guests include Jason Momoa, Elizabeth Debicki, Drew & Jonathan Scott and musical guest Thumpasaurus. Show #1877
**Friday, November 17: Guests include Scarlett Johansson, Hunter Schafer and comedian Tina Friml. Show #1878
