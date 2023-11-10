in TV News

Scarlett Johansson, Hunter Schafer Scheduled For November 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Tina Friml.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1140 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Scarlett Johansson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on October 21, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” just announced a very compelling lineup for the Friday, November 17 episode.

According to the new listings, the broadcast will feature Scarlett Johansson as its lead interview guest. Hunter Schafer will also appear for an interview, chatting about “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

The episode will close with comedy from Tina Friml.

Who else will air on the upcoming post-strike “Fallon” episodes? Listings follow:

Friday, November 10: Guests include Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Eric Idle and musical guest Rick Ross & Meek Mill. Show #1873

Monday, November 13: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Colman Domingo and musical guest Cat Power. Show #1874

**Tuesday, November 14: Guests include Viola Davis, Jeff Probst and musical guest Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley. Show #1875

Wednesday, November 15: Guests include Taika Waititi, Rachel Zegler, Tariq Trotter and Chef Tim Hollingsworth. Show #1876

Thursday, November 16: Guests include Jason Momoa, Elizabeth Debicki, Drew & Jonathan Scott and musical guest Thumpasaurus. Show #1877

**Friday, November 17: Guests include Scarlett Johansson, Hunter Schafer and comedian Tina Friml. Show #1878

hunter schaferjimmy fallonnbcscarlett johanssonthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jung Kook’s “Golden” Wins US Sales Race, Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Remains #1 For Total US Units