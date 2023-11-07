Jung Kook’s “Golden” Projected For 120K US Sales, 160K Total US Units

US sales and consumption projections are now available for Jung Kook’s “Golden,” and they suggest a solid opening week for the BTS member’s solo project.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Golden” should sell 120K US copies by the end of the tracking week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album may generate 160K in total US consumption.

Should the projections hold, “Golden” would be looking at a #1 debut for sales and #2 start for overall activity. Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is pacing for the reverse outcome — #2 for sales with 100K in second-week copies, and #1 for activity with 225K units.

Hits will share its final report this Friday; Billboard will then recap the Top 10 on its Billboard 200 in a Sunday article.