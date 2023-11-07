Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault single won support from another 52 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, yielding first place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

Troye Sivan’s “One Of Your Girls,” a new option for 46 stations, registers as second-most added.

Tyla’s “Water” follows in third place with 35 pickups, while an add count of 22 positions Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 16 pop stations, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (15 adds, 6th-most), Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” (14 adds, 7th-most), Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl” (11 adds, 10th-most).