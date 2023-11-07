in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault track continues to win support at pop radio.

Taylor Swift - Is It Over Now? (Lyric Video) | UMG

For the second consecutive week, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault single won support from another 52 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, yielding first place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

Troye Sivan’s “One Of Your Girls,” a new option for 46 stations, registers as second-most added.

Tyla’s “Water” follows in third place with 35 pickups, while an add count of 22 positions Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 16 pop stations, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (15 adds, 6th-most), Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” (14 adds, 7th-most), Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl” (11 adds, 10th-most).

is it over now?Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jung Kook’s “Golden” Projected For 120K US Sales, 160K Total US Units

Maren Morris Appears For Interview, Performs With Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)