Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Trending Top 10 At Pop Radio

All three songs could reach the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

This past week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomed no new additions to its Top 10.

This coming week’s chart could say hello to three new Top 10 hits. Based on their performance during the first two days of the November 5-11 tracking period, Tate McRae’s “greedy,” Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” are all pacing to enter that region.

“greedy” currently appears at #8 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, courtesy of its 2,716 spins (+16% from the same-time-last-week mark). “Lil Boo Thang” (#9, 2,663 spins, +13%) and “What Was I Made For?” (#10, 2,637 spins, +7%).

It is never prudent to make definitive projections so early in the week, but given each song’s rate of gain — and the absence of imminent threats from below — all seem quite likely to retain their Top 10 rankings through the close of tracking.

