Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Currently Projected For 1.2 Million US Sales, 1.5 Million US Units

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is posting absolutely incredible opening-week numbers.

Taylor Swift - 1989 Taylor's Version cover art | Photo by Beth Garrabrant | Republic/UMG/TS

Taylor Swift is pacing for yet another blockbuster album debut, as her “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is set to land comfortably in seven-figure territory.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new version of her 2014 classic should sell 1.2 million US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album is pacing for 1.5 million in total US units.

The numbers will rank as the best of the year, while positioning Swift as the first artist to sell over 1 million first-week US copies with an original album and its re-issue. The question, however, is whether “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will end up setting a personal high-mark for Swift.

That honor currently belongs to her 2022 album “Midnights,” which generated 1.578 million in debut-week consumption.

The industry will thus be closely watching to see whether “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” can outperform its current tracking and eclipse that some. But even if it does not reach the “Midnights” level, it has already secured its place as an irrefutably spectacular smash.

The original “1989” debuted with 1.287 million sales (at the time, the Billboard 200 chart only accounted for conventional album sales).

