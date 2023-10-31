Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” a vault track on Taylor Swift’s newly released “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” has been commanding ample attention across multiple music platforms.

One such platform is pop radio, where the single officially earns this week’s most added honor.

“Is It Over Now?” won support from a whopping 83 Mediabase-monitored stations, yielding first place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

Picked up by 52 stations, Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” registers as second-most added.

Tyla’s “Water” follows in third with 27 pickups, while an add count of 22 slots Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” as fourth-most added.

The recipient of 20 new pickups, Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl” takes fifth on this week’s pop radio add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” (16 adds, 6th-most), Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (15 adds, 7th-most), The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “Too Much” (14 adds, 8th-most), Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Rexha’s “If Only I” (13 adds, 9th-most), AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).