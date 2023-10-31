in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The “From The Vault” track appears on Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Taylor Swift - Is It Over Now? (Lyric Video) | UMG

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” a vault track on Taylor Swift’s newly released “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” has been commanding ample attention across multiple music platforms.

One such platform is pop radio, where the single officially earns this week’s most added honor.

“Is It Over Now?” won support from a whopping 83 Mediabase-monitored stations, yielding first place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

Picked up by 52 stations, Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” registers as second-most added.

Tyla’s “Water” follows in third with 27 pickups, while an add count of 22 slots Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” as fourth-most added.

The recipient of 20 new pickups, Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl” takes fifth on this week’s pop radio add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” (16 adds, 6th-most), Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (15 adds, 7th-most), The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “Too Much” (14 adds, 8th-most), Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Rexha’s “If Only I” (13 adds, 9th-most), AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).

doja catice spiceis it over now?kenya graceremaTaylor Swifttyla

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Currently Projected For 1.2 Million US Sales, 1.5 Million US Units

Depeche Mode Delivers Another “Fallon” Performance; Taylor Lautner, Alex Cooper Appear For Interviews