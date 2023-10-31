Maren Morris To Chat, Then Perform With Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer On November 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Grammy-winning Maren Morris will factor heavily into the Tuesday, November 7 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, she will first appear for an interview on the episode. Later, she will take the stage alongside Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer.
Prior to welcoming Morris, Fallon will interview actor Brian Cox.
A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Tuesday, October 31: Guests include Taylor Lautner, Alex Cooper and musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1865
Wednesday, November 1: Guests include Jack Antonoff and musical guest Bleachers. Show #1866
Thursday, November 2: Guests include Sheryl Crow, Cailee Spaeny and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1867
Friday, November 3: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer and Bobby Flay. Show #1868
Monday, November 6: Guests include Please Don’t Destroy. #1869
Tuesday, November 7: Guests include Brian Cox, Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer. #1870
