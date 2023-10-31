in TV News

Maren Morris To Chat, Then Perform With Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer On November 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature an appearance by Brian Cox.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1623 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The Grammy-winning Maren Morris will factor heavily into the Tuesday, November 7 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, she will first appear for an interview on the episode. Later, she will take the stage alongside Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer.

Prior to welcoming Morris, Fallon will interview actor Brian Cox.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Tuesday, October 31: Guests include Taylor Lautner, Alex Cooper and musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1865

Wednesday, November 1: Guests include Jack Antonoff and musical guest Bleachers. Show #1866

Thursday, November 2: Guests include Sheryl Crow, Cailee Spaeny and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1867

Friday, November 3: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer and Bobby Flay. Show #1868

Monday, November 6: Guests include Please Don’t Destroy. #1869

Tuesday, November 7: Guests include Brian Cox, Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer. #1870

