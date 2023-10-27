Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

It was one of the year’s most anticipated releases, making its immediate impact the antithesis of surprising.

Indeed, Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday. It remains atop the chart as of 1:15AM ET Friday morning.

The new release follows “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” as the fourth re-recording/update of Swift’s albums. It contains the original tracks, as well as five never-before-released “From The Vault” songs.

Released in 2014, the original “1989” debuted as Taylor Swift’s first official pop album. It unsurprisingly caught fire, posting massive global sales numbers while yielding megahits in songs like “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood.”