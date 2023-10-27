in TV News

Alix Earle, “Merrily We Roll Along” Stars Appear On October 30 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The social sensation and podcast host appears for an in-studio interview.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I017 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alix Earle, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Fresh off a recent appearance on TODAY, Alix Earle will make another high-profile television appearance this coming week.

The social sensation and “Hot Mess” podcast host appears as an interview guest on the October 30 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The in-studio interview airs as part of an episode that also features “Merrily We Roll Along” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Clarkson additionally performs “Breakeven” as her Kellyoke song.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Monday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I017 — Pictured: Alix Earle — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I017 — Pictured: (l-r) Alix Earle, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I017 — Pictured: (l-r) Alix Earle, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I017 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I017 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I017 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I017 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

alix earledaniel radcliffejonathan groffLindsay mendezMerrily we roll alongthe kelly clarkson show

