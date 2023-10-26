“Priscilla” Star Cailee Spaeny Confirmed For November 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

This past Monday, “Priscilla” star Jacob Elordi appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Next week, another star from the film will appear on the NBC talk show.
Cailee Spaeny, who plays the titular Priscilla Beaulieu Presley in the film, will chat with Fallon on the November 2 edition of the talk show. The film hits theaters the following day.
In addition to the Cailee Spaeny interview, the November 2 “Tonight Show” will feature Sheryl Crow as an interview and musical guest. Complete listings follow:
Thursday, October 26: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Tim Grover and musical guest Jorja Smith. Show #1862
Friday, October 27: Guests include Heidi Klum, Matt Hranek and musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1863
Monday, October 30: Guests include Michael Shannon, Annaleigh Ashford and comedian Jesus Trejo. Show #1864
Tuesday, October 31: Guests include Alex Cooper and musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1865
Wednesday, November 1: Guests include Sylvester Stallone, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Bleachers. Show #1866
Thursday, November 2: Guests include Sheryl Crow, Cailee Spaeny and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1867
