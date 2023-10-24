Blink-182’s “One More Time” Projected For 80K US Sales, 104K Total US Units

As we march toward the end of the October 20-26 tracking period, Blink-182’s “One More Time” is pacing to deliver impressive opening week US sales and consumption numbers.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on track to sell 80K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate nearly 104K in total first-week US consumption.

The sales figure would rank as the week’s best, while the consumption tally would likely slot “One More Time” at #2 behind Drake’s “For All The Dogs” on the Billboard 200.

“One More Time” features the return of Tom DeLonge, who departed the band in 2015.