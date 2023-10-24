Alex Cooper Scheduled To Appear On October 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Alex Cooper will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the “Call Her Daddy” host and Unwell Network founder will appear for an interview on the October 31 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

No other interviewee has yet been confirmed, but NBC does list Depeche Mode as a musical performer for the broadcast. Depeche Mode is also listed for October 27, and it is presently unclear whether the band will be playing two shows, is switching from October 27 to October 31, or if the new listing is a mistake.

Here is a full look at upcoming “Tonight Show” listings:

Tuesday, October 24: Guests include Josh Groban, John Stamos, musical guest Tyla and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. Show #1860

Wednesday, October 25: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Guy Raz and musical guest Eslabon Armado Ft. Gabito Ballesteros. Show #1861

Thursday, October 26: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Tim Grover and musical guest Jorja Smith. Show #1862

Friday, October 27: Guests include Heidi Klum and musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1863

Monday, October 30: Guests include Michael Shannon, Annaleigh Ashford and comedian Jesus Trejo. Show #1864

Tuesday, October 31: Guests include Alex Cooper and musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1865