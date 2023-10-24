The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH” unsurprisingly earns first place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

The new single, which also tops the rhythmic board, won support from 134 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The impressive showing of support will enable “TOO MUCH” to continue soaring up the official airplay chart.

Picked up by 39 stations, Tyla’s “Water” ranks as second-most added.

Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl” takes third on the Mediabase add board with pickups from 24 pop stations, while an add count of 22 positions Olivia Lunny & Bryce Vine’s “FIX THIS” in fourth. The recipient of 19 new adds, Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” (18 adds, 6th-most), Tiesto, 21 Savage & BIA’s “Both” (17 adds, 7th-most), AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess” (15 adds, 8th-most), Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” (14 adds, 9th-most), Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).