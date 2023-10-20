in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Blink-182’s “ONE MORE TIME” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Rolling Stones #2

Two high-profile rock releases lead the way on iTunes.

blink-182 - One More Time video screenshot | Columbia

As New Music Friday gets underway, albums from two veteran, industry-defining rock acts lead the way on iTunes.

Blink-182’s new “ONE MORE TIME” claims #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart as of press time at 1:30AM ET. Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” directly follows at #2 on the all-genre listing.

Brandon Lake’s new “Coat Of Many Colors” sits at #3 on the listing, and Cher’s new “Christmas” holds the #4 spot.

Another newcomer closes out the Top 5, as the just-released “TROLLS Band Together” soundtrack lays claim to the #5 spot.

As a reminder, iTunes chart positions tend to fluctuate greatly on Fridays.

blink-182Brandon lakecherone more timerolling stonestrolls

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bad Bunny & Charli D’Amelio Chat, Victoria Monét Takes Stage On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

Songs By Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, More Selected For October 24 “Dancing With The Stars”