Blink-182’s “ONE MORE TIME” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Rolling Stones #2

As New Music Friday gets underway, albums from two veteran, industry-defining rock acts lead the way on iTunes.

Blink-182’s new “ONE MORE TIME” claims #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart as of press time at 1:30AM ET. Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” directly follows at #2 on the all-genre listing.

Brandon Lake’s new “Coat Of Many Colors” sits at #3 on the listing, and Cher’s new “Christmas” holds the #4 spot.

Another newcomer closes out the Top 5, as the just-released “TROLLS Band Together” soundtrack lays claim to the #5 spot.

As a reminder, iTunes chart positions tend to fluctuate greatly on Fridays.