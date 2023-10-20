Songs By Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, More Selected For October 24 “Dancing With The Stars”

The theme of the October 24 “Dancing With The Stars” will be one of reminiscence, as the remaining contestants perform to songs from a notable year in their lives.

The list of selections includes Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”

Dance styles will include Contemporary, Paso Doble, and Viennese Waltz.

Along with the performances from the remaining contestants, the episode will pay tribute to Len Goodman. Past and current pros will join Derek and Julianne Hough to dance to “Moon River” in the late judge’s honor. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson choreographed the piece.

The song selections follow, courtesy of ABC: