Songs By Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, More Selected For October 24 “Dancing With The Stars”

The theme of the October 24 “Dancing With The Stars” will be one of reminiscence, as the remaining contestants perform to songs from a notable year in their lives.
The list of selections includes Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”
Dance styles will include Contemporary, Paso Doble, and Viennese Waltz.
Along with the performances from the remaining contestants, the episode will pay tribute to Len Goodman. Past and current pros will join Derek and Julianne Hough to dance to “Moon River” in the late judge’s honor. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson choreographed the piece.
The song selections follow, courtesy of ABC:
- TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.
Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Contemporary to “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper.
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez.
Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish.
Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “I’ll Stand By You” by Pretenders.
Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Contemporary to “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez.
GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Quickstep to “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson.
Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “Keep Your Head Up” by Andy Grammer.
“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Paso Doble to “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.
Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to “Rise Up” by Andra Day.
