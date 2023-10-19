Bad Bunny & Charli D’Amelio Chat, Victoria Monét Takes Stage On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1857 -- Pictured: Musical guest Victoria Monét performs on Thursday, October 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As release week for “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” draws to a close, Bad Bunny makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The superstar artist appears as the lead guest on Thursday’s edition of the show. Along with hyping the recent album release, the appearance precedes the artist’s turn as host and musical guest on this weekend’s “SNL.”
In addition to Bad Bunny, the episode features a chat with Charli D’Amelio. Later, Victoria Monét takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
