Stray Kids’ “5-Star” Wins US Album Sales Race, Debuts At #1 On Billboard 200 Chart

“5-Star” debuts at #1 with impressive first-week totals.

Stray Kids - Courtesy Photo | Republic/JYP/Imperial

An impressive first-week showing earns Stray Kids’ “5-Star” #1 for US album sales and total US consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album sold 233K US copies during the June 2-8 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 248K in total first-week US consumption.

Both numbers convincingly rank as the week’s best; no other album sold over 100K, and only one other album (Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” generated a six-figure consumption tally).

Granted, this was a strong week for traditional album sales. New releases from ENHYPEN (~82K), Jelly Roll (~63K), and Foo Fighters (~50K) all sold over 50,000 US copies, while two additional albums (Avenged Sevenfold’s “Life Is But A Dream” and Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”) each moved over 20K.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the outcome will be the same: “5-Star” at #1 on the Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

