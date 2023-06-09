BTS’ “Take Two” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

In celebration of the band’s 10-year anniversary, BTS released new single “Take Two” late Thursday/early Friday.

Mirroring an outcome that has been common throughout the band’s first ten years, the song rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“Take Two” remains atop the listing as of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday.

Mitch Rossell’s “Son,” which spent time at #1 on the listing, now sits at #2. Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” follows at #3, ahead of Sexyy Red, Nicki Minaj & Tay Keith’s “Pound Town 2” at #4.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” closes out the Top 5 at #5.