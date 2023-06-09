Jennifer Lawrence To Discuss “No Hard Feelings” On June 12 “Good Morning America” Episode

To support the upcoming release of “No Hard Feelings,” star Jennifer Lawrence will appear on “Good Morning America.”

According to ABC, the actress will appear on the Monday, June 12 edition of the daytime talk show. Lawrence’s appearance factored prominently into a promotional spot that ran during Friday’s NBA Finals game.

The June 12 “GMA” will also feature Katty Kay, Claire Shipman, Simon Fitzsimons, Patrick Starr, and Scot Louie.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, June 12 — Journalists and authors Katty Kay and Claire Shipman (“The Power Code”); “GMA” Out Loud with celebrity hairstylist Simon Fitzsimons, make-up artist Patrick Starrr and celebrity stylist Scot Louie; actress Jennifer Lawrence (“No Hard Feelings”)

Tuesday, June 13 — Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction 2”); actress Gabrielle Union (“The Perfect Find”); “GMA” contributor Jess Sims on CMA Fest weekend; chef and cookbook author Nick DiGiovanni (“Knife Drop”)

Wednesday, June 14 — Actress Salma Hayek Pinault (“Black Mirror”); “GMA” Out Loud with ABC News “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang on trans athletes; a performance by country singer Scotty McCreery; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 15 — Country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; actors Zazie Beetz and Danny Ramirez (“Black Mirror”); actress Sasha Calle (“The Flash”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 16 — “GMA” broadcasts live from Berlin; meet the American athletes competing at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Saturday, June 17 — Comedian and author Lane Moore (“You Will Find Your People”); “Travel + Leisure” editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson