Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Projected To Return To #1 In US, Scoring 14th Week Atop Sales chart, 6th Atop Billboard 200

After twelve weeks at #1, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” will cede its status as the #1 album in America.

The throne will not, however, transfer to a brand new album. Instead, it will welcome a record-breaking 2022 release back into the top spot.

Indeed, Hits Daily Double projects that Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” will reclaim #1 for both traditional US album sales and overall US activity. According to Hits, “Midnights” should sell 195K US copies during the May 26-June 1 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate about 280K in total consumption.

Both figures should comfortably rank as the week’s best, yielding “Midnights” a fourteenth total week at #1 on Billboard Top Album Sales and a sixth week at #1 on the Billboard 200 consumption chart.

— An enduringly strong album since its release, “Midnights” benefits this week from the “Til Dawn” deluxe launch, a new Love Potion Purple Vinyl release, and strong venue sales at her tour.

— Swift could also have two other albums in this week’s Top 10, as her “Lover” and “1989” could both generate enough activity to stay in the region. “Folklore,” “Reputation,” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” could make the Top 20.