Sabrina Carpenter Reflects On Brazil Concert With Stunning New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

On the heels of performing at the MITA Festival In Rio de Janeiro, Sabrina Carpenter shared a Brazil-set photo dump on her Instagram feed.

The set includes eight pictures, two of which are especially likely to have fans talking.

One finds Carpenter taking a mirror selfie in a bikini and crop tee; the other finds Carpenter posing outside in the same bikini. She looks characteristically amazing in both shots, and high praise in already emerging in the comments.

It is also showing up in the like count. The post, which follows below, already boasts over 1.1 million likes.