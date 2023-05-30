in Hot On Social

Sabrina Carpenter Reflects On Brazil Concert With Stunning New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

The singer-songwriter looks fantastic in the new pictures.

Sabrina Carpenter wows in a new bikini selfie on Instagram | Via @sabrinacarpenter

On the heels of performing at the MITA Festival In Rio de Janeiro, Sabrina Carpenter shared a Brazil-set photo dump on her Instagram feed.

The set includes eight pictures, two of which are especially likely to have fans talking.

One finds Carpenter taking a mirror selfie in a bikini and crop tee; the other finds Carpenter posing outside in the same bikini. She looks characteristically amazing in both shots, and high praise in already emerging in the comments.

It is also showing up in the like count. The post, which follows below, already boasts over 1.1 million likes.

sabrina carpenter

mm

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

