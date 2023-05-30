in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Dance The Night” receives a warm welcome at pop radio.

Signposted by its immediate debut on the airplay chart, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” received a warm welcome from pop radio stations.

Picked up by 142 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Dance The Night” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

The recipient of 28 adds, OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” ranks as second-most added. Post Malone’s “Mourning” follows in third with 27 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” in fourth.

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid,” which landed at 22 new stations, registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: iCandy’s “Keep Dat” (20 adds, 6th-most), Flo Rida’s “WHAT A NIGHT” (19 adds, 7th-most), Jonas Brothers’ “Summer Baby” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), Maroon 5’s “Middle Ground” (17 adds, 8th-most, tie), and SZA’s “Snooze” (15 adds, 10th-most).

— In addition to earning the most added honor at pop radio, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” tops the Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board. The song received 48 adds at the format.

