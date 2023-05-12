in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Lauren Daigle’s New Album Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The self-titled album flies to #1 on iTunes.

Lauren Daigle - 2023 album cover | Via Atlantic

Lauren Daigle’s first album in nearly five years launched late Thursday/early Friday, and it made a quick impact on the US iTunes store.

The self-titled release shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart, and it remains atop the album listing as of press time at 1:20AM ET.

Its closest competition comes from another high-profile new release in Jonas Brothers’ “The Album.” Bailey Zimmerman’s “Religiously. The Album” follows at #3, ahead of Ed Sheeran’s “- (Deluxe)” at #4 and the “Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix Volume 3” at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

