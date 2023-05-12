in TV News

Russell Westbrook, Nina Westbrook Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

They chat with Jennifer on Friday’s episode.

Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Friday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features appearances by Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook.

During his interview, Russell chats about his signature sense of style, his admiration for the late Kobe Bryant, and a missed opportunity to meet Michael Jordan.

He and wife Nina later talk to Jennifer about their competitive nature regarding shoes and the game of basketball.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Friday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Photos from the recent taping follow.

Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Russell and Nina Westbrook on 5/12/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Nina westbrookrussell westbrookthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lauren Daigle’s New Album Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart