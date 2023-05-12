Russell Westbrook, Nina Westbrook Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Friday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features appearances by Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook.
During his interview, Russell chats about his signature sense of style, his admiration for the late Kobe Bryant, and a missed opportunity to meet Michael Jordan.
He and wife Nina later talk to Jennifer about their competitive nature regarding shoes and the game of basketball.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Friday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
Photos from the recent taping follow.
