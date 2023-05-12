Alex Cooper Appears For Interview On May 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J153 -- Pictured: Alex Cooper -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Alex Cooper, host of the immensely successful “Call Her Daddy” podcast, appears on another high-profile show next week.
Cooper appears as an interview guest on the Wednesday, May 17 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Cooper’s interview airs as part of a broadcast that also features Ken Jeong and Charlie Day, a “Pop Pop Quiz,” and a Kelly-Oke performance of “Feels Like Home.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air in the afternoon on May 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy a photo from the taping.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J153 — Pictured: Alex Cooper — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Alex cooper the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…