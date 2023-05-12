Alex Cooper Appears For Interview On May 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Alex Cooper, host of the immensely successful “Call Her Daddy” podcast, appears on another high-profile show next week.

Cooper appears as an interview guest on the Wednesday, May 17 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Cooper’s interview airs as part of a broadcast that also features Ken Jeong and Charlie Day, a “Pop Pop Quiz,” and a Kelly-Oke performance of “Feels Like Home.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air in the afternoon on May 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy a photo from the taping.