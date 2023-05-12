in Album Sales, Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Subtract” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 10th Week At #1 Overall

“One Thing At A Time” reigns as the most consumed album.

Ed Sheeran’s “-” posted the biggest US album sales total during the May 5-11 tracking period, but it did not unseat Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” for overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Sheeran album sold 80K US copies during its first week of release. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 111K in total first-week consumption.

The sales figure comfortably ranks as the week’s best, but the consumption tally takes second to the 140K generated by Wallen’s album.

“One Thing At A Time” is celebrating a 10th week at #1.

Billboard’s numerical data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but the outcomes — “-” at #1 for sales, “One Thing” at #1 for total activity — should be the same.

