PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Boy’s a liar” tops this week’s rhythmic chart.

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress - boy's a liar Pt. 2 video screenshot | WMG

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, improves to #1 this week.

The hit single received ~5,891 rhythmic spins during the May 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 80 plays. The count thrusts “Boy’s a liar” into the #1 position, a throne it seizes from Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down.”

That song drops to #2 this week, with SZA’s “Kill Bill” holding at #3. Toosii’s “Favorite Song” concurrently rises two places to #4.

Down one spot, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” settles for #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

