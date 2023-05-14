PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, improves to #1 this week.
The hit single received ~5,891 rhythmic spins during the May 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 80 plays. The count thrusts “Boy’s a liar” into the #1 position, a throne it seizes from Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down.”
That song drops to #2 this week, with SZA’s “Kill Bill” holding at #3. Toosii’s “Favorite Song” concurrently rises two places to #4.
Down one spot, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” settles for #5.
Comments
Six months ago I lost my job and after that I was fortunate enough to stumble upon a great website which literally saved me. I started working for them online and in a short time after I’ve started averaging 15k a month… The best thing was that cause I am not that computer savvy all I needed was some basic typing skills and internet access to start.
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> https://www.apprichs.com
Loading…