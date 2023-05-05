in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Ed Sheeran’s “-” Quickly Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Ed Sheeran’s new album is officially available.

The week has been a big one for Ed Sheeran. Hours after being found not liable in the copyright infringement case over his smash “Thinking Out Loud,” the global superstar released his new album “-.”

The album unsurprisingly garnered immediate attention, soaring to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart. It remains atop the listing as of press time at 1:22AM ET.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ new “ATUM” follows at #2, while Justin Moore’s new “Stray Dog” occupies the #3 position.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3,” another new release, sits at #4. Megan Moroney’s “Lucky” continues the new release parade with a claim to the #5 position.

