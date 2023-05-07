Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Handle On You” seizes the throne from Dierks Bentley’s “Gold.”
In addition to ruling for chart points, “Handle On You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 30-May 6 tracking period. It received ~8,748 spins (+995) and ~37.11 million audience impressions.
Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” soars five spots to #2 this week, while Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ In The Country” spends another week in the #3 position.
