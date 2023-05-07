in Music News

Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“Handle On You” rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Handle On You” seizes the throne from Dierks Bentley’s “Gold.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Handle On You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 30-May 6 tracking period. It received ~8,748 spins (+995) and ~37.11 million audience impressions.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” soars five spots to #2 this week, while Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ In The Country” spends another week in the #3 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

