BLACKPINK Member LISA Shares New Mirror Selfies On Instagram, Looks Stunningly Beautiful

LISA slaying with her Instagram content may be utterly expected at this point, but it is still worth spotlighting.

The BLACKPINK member shared a photo dump Thursday, highlighted by a trio of mirror selfies. She looks fantastic in all of them, delivering the kind of content that will keep her follower count growing toward the coveted 100 million mark.

It presently stands at an already impressive 93 million.

The new post already has over 6 million likes. While far from a record for LISA, it is an obviously stellar number that reflects how much her fans — and, really, Instagram users at large — appreciate the content.

As part of BLACKPINK, LISA is presently on the “Born Pink World Tour.” The concert series heads to Singapore later this month.

The group also headlined Coachella in April.

LISA’s new Instagram post follows.