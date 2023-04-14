in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

NF’s “HOPE” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 6th Week At #1 Overall

“One Thing At A Time” remains #1 for total activity.

Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time album cover | Big Loud/Republic

The split-chart pattern continues, with NF’s “HOPE” claiming first place for US album sales but Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” remaining the #1 album for total US units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new NF release sold 80K US copies during the April 7-13 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 122K in total first-week activity.

The sales figure dominantly ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption total yields a runner-up finish.

Enjoying a sixth week at #1, “One Thing At A Time” generated another 166K US units this past week.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ, but it should report the same chart outcome. A number one debut on Top Album Sales for “HOPE,” while another week at #1 on the Billboard 200 for “One Thing At A Time.”

hopemorgan wallennfone thing at a time

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ana de Armas Returning To “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” On April 18