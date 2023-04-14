NF’s “HOPE” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 6th Week At #1 Overall

The split-chart pattern continues, with NF’s “HOPE” claiming first place for US album sales but Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” remaining the #1 album for total US units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new NF release sold 80K US copies during the April 7-13 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 122K in total first-week activity.

The sales figure dominantly ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption total yields a runner-up finish.

Enjoying a sixth week at #1, “One Thing At A Time” generated another 166K US units this past week.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ, but it should report the same chart outcome. A number one debut on Top Album Sales for “HOPE,” while another week at #1 on the Billboard 200 for “One Thing At A Time.”