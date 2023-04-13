in TV News

Ana de Armas Returning To “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” On April 18

The actress will return to the late-night show as the episode’s lead interview guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1769 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Just three months after last appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ana de Armas has booked her return to the program.

The actress will be appearing as lead interview guest on the Tuesday, April 18 edition of the late-night talk show. The appearance will come three days after she hosts “Saturday Night Live.”

The April 18 “Fallon” will also feature a chat with Jesse Plemons and a performance by slowthai.

A full look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, April 13: Guests include Ice T, Stephanie Hsu and musical guest Adam Lambert. (OAD 3/1/23)

Friday, April 14: Guests include Lucy Liu, Damson Idris, Bizarrap & Shakira and musical guest Bizarrap & Shakira. (OAD 3/10/23)

Monday, April 17: Guests include Chris Evans, Andrew Lloyd Webber and musical guest Toosii. Show #1833

Tuesday, April 18: Guests include Ana de Armas, Jesse Plemons and slowthai. Show #1834

Wednesday, April 19: Guests include Michelle Obama, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and musical guest Sampa The Great ft. Angélique Kidjo Show #1835

ana de armasjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

