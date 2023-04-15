in Music News

JISOO’s “FLOWER” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart; Karol G & Shakira Reclaim #1 On Videos

“FLOWER” enjoys another strong week on YouTube.

JISOO - FLOWER video screenshot | YG Entertainment

After debuting atop last week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart, JISOO’s “FLOWER” remains atop the listing this week.

The BLACKPINK member’s solo release generated another 63.9 million views across eligible uploads during the April 7-13 tracking period. Twelve million views higher than this week’s #2 song, the impressive earns “FLOWER” a second week at #1.

The song’s official music video contributed just shy of half the activity, amassing 30.5 million views during the tracking period. The count drops “FLOWER” down one spot to #2 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Karol G & Shakira’s “TQG,” the recipient of 33.9 million views, returns to #1. It is celebrating a sixth week as the platform’s top music video.

blackpinkflowerjisookarol gshakiratqg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

NF’s “HOPE” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 6th Week At #1 Overall