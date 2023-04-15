JISOO’s “FLOWER” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart; Karol G & Shakira Reclaim #1 On Videos

After debuting atop last week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart, JISOO’s “FLOWER” remains atop the listing this week.
The BLACKPINK member’s solo release generated another 63.9 million views across eligible uploads during the April 7-13 tracking period. Twelve million views higher than this week’s #2 song, the impressive earns “FLOWER” a second week at #1.
The song’s official music video contributed just shy of half the activity, amassing 30.5 million views during the tracking period. The count drops “FLOWER” down one spot to #2 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
Karol G & Shakira’s “TQG,” the recipient of 33.9 million views, returns to #1. It is celebrating a sixth week as the platform’s top music video.
