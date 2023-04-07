in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Agust D & IU’s “People Pt. 2” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, NF’s “HOPE” #1 On Album Chart

New releases lead the iTunes sales and album charts.

AGUST D - People Pt. 2 cover courtesy of BIG HIT MUSIC

As Friday gets underway, new releases rule the US iTunes song and album sales chart.

The #1 position on the song chart belongs to “People Pt. 2,” the new collaboration between Agust D (also known as BTS member SUGA) and IU. The song appears on Agust D’s forthcoming album “D-DAY,” due for an April 21 release.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (#2) and Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” (#3) claim the next two spots on the song sales chart, with Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” registering at #4.

NF’s new album “HOPE” has meanwhile moved into the #1 spot on the album sales chart. Linkin Park’s 20th anniversary edition of “Meteora” follows at #2, ahead of Davido’s “Timeless” at #3 and Ellie Goulding’s “Higher Than Heaven” at #4.

