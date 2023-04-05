Jodie Comer Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Set to air re-runs on Thursday and Friday, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” closes its week of originals Wednesday.

The episode features an appearance by Jodie Comer.

Supporting her role in the Broadway play “Prima Facie,” Comer chats with Colbert on the broadcast.

Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Show” also features a special appearance by the crew of NASA’s Artemis 2 mission.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on CBS at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the airing, CBS shared photos from the taping: