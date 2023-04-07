in TV News

BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke, Kardashian Family, More Confirmed For Final “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

CBS confirmed the news Friday.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 18, 2019, with guests Lake Bell, Andrew Garfield, and musical guest Blackpink. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” ends later this month, and the final episodes will include an impressive array of guests.

According to CBS, guests set to appear in the upcoming broadcasts include Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

Janney will notably rank as the most frequent “Late Late Show” visitor for the Corden era; she has appeared on fifteen prior episodes.

CBS additionally revealed that BLACKPINK will participate in an upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Additional Carpool Karaoke installments are also planned; the show will also feature “Take A Break” with the aforementioned Karadashians and one final “Crosswalk The Musical” bit.

The final “Corden” will air late-night on April 27. Earlier that evening, CBS will air a primetime special focusing on the show’s beloved Carpool Karaoke series.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

