BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke, Kardashian Family, More Confirmed For Final “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” ends later this month, and the final episodes will include an impressive array of guests.

According to CBS, guests set to appear in the upcoming broadcasts include Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

Janney will notably rank as the most frequent “Late Late Show” visitor for the Corden era; she has appeared on fifteen prior episodes.

CBS additionally revealed that BLACKPINK will participate in an upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Additional Carpool Karaoke installments are also planned; the show will also feature “Take A Break” with the aforementioned Karadashians and one final “Crosswalk The Musical” bit.

The final “Corden” will air late-night on April 27. Earlier that evening, CBS will air a primetime special focusing on the show’s beloved Carpool Karaoke series.