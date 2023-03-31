Melanie Martinez’s “PORTALS” Earns #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Melanie Martinez’s eagerly anticipated new album “PORTALS” is predictably faring well on US iTunes.

The new album rocketed to #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday morning.

boygenius’ “the record,” another newcomer, follows at #2 on the chart.

Luke Combs’ recently released “Gettin’ Old” sits in the #3 position, while fellow country superstar Morgan Wallen holds the #4 spot with “One Thing At A Time.”

Chloe’s new “In Pieces” claims #5 on the listing.